Sporting Siblings and Angry Andrew

As of late siblings have been taking over the sporting world (Burgess, Trbojevic, Shaws, Curran) the guys decided to open the lines and chat about the incredible amount of families where brothers and sisters have achieved sporting fame. The other flavours of the show included an uninspiring night of cricket, an extremely controversial call in the NRL and what was Andrew Bogut thinking when he fired up at FIBA?

On the show Jules was joined by Collingwood great Tony Shaw, and St. George premiership winner Jamie Soward.

Guests included:

Liz Ellis

Jon Thomson

Nathan Bracken

Ned Coten

Richard Bayliss

Download the podcast here.