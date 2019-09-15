Macquarie Sports Radio
Advertisement
  • SYDNEY 954AM
  • MELBOURNE 1278AM
  • BRISBANE 882AM
  • PERTH DAB+
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

13 12 83
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sporting Siblings and Angry Andrew

3 hours ago
Julian King

As of late siblings have been taking over the sporting world (Burgess, Trbojevic, Shaws, Curran)  the guys decided to open the lines and chat about the incredible amount of families where brothers and sisters have achieved sporting fame. The other flavours of the show included an uninspiring night of cricket, an extremely controversial call in the NRL and what was Andrew Bogut thinking when he fired up at FIBA?

On the show Jules was joined by Collingwood great Tony Shaw, and St. George premiership winner Jamie Soward.

Guests included:

  • Liz Ellis
  • Jon Thomson
  • Nathan Bracken
  • Ned Coten
  • Richard Bayliss

Download the podcast here.

Julian King
Sports
Advertisement
Advertisement
13 12 83