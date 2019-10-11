Sporting Stars with Identical Initials!

Welcome to your weekend! What better way to kick it off than with 4 hours of Julian King?

The Wallabies continue to roll, Bathurst is well underway and sadly the AFL Trade Period continues to drag along! Jules had it all covered this morning!

Guests include:

FOX Footy’s Tom Morris joined Julian as a special co-host for the last 2 hours of the program to keep you up to date with the AFL Trade Period and contribute some great noms for sportsman and women with matching initials

Racing writer for the Sydney Morning Herald Chris Roots ran us through a huge day of racing in both Sydney and Melbourne

Former Tour player Larry Canning updated us on all the happenings in the world of golf including Brooks Koepka’s injury and Bio Kim’s bad-boy antics

Former Wallaby Nick Phipps reviewed Australia’s less than impressive 27-8 win over Georgia

Jon Thomson was live from Bathurst to paint the scene for us

And Matty Logue, author of Hoop Dreams Down Under and writer for the Daily Telegraph, reviewed Friday’s action in the NBL and gave his thoughts on the current situation involving China and the NBA

Download this podcast here.