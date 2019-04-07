Macquarie Sports Radio
Sport’s on par with music for You Am I frontman Tim Rogers

4 hours ago
Clinton Maynard
AFLfamous fanrock

Image: News Corp

You Am I frontman, Tim Rogers, has a confession.

He’s absolutely crazy about AFL – and at 49, he doesn’t mind playing it either.

“I just do it socially,” he told Full-Time’s Clinton Maynard for this week’s Famous Fan.

“I get together with a bunch of fellas and women and we just do circle work,” he said.

The singer-songwriter also revealed that sport-loving musicians aren’t as rare as some would imagine, outing the lead singer of another former Australian music powerhouse, Powderfinger’s Bernard Fanning, as a cricket nut.

“I’m still yet to get in the nets with my mate Bernie Fanning but he’s an excellent cricketer,” he said.

Click PLAY below to listen to the full interview

 

Sports
