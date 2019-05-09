Spurs miracle enough to get you ‘hooked on football for the rest of your life’

As one elated football commentator put it, it’s an English Miracle.

Liverpool’s 4-nil annihilation of Barcelona will go down in history as Anfield’s greatest night, but Tottenham’s against-the-odds, dying seconds victory over Ajax comes dangerously close to pipping it in the drama stakes.

Former Premier League striker and die-hard Spurs fan Michael Bridges tells David Morrow and Mat Thompson that he’s never seen anything like it.

“What we have witness in the Champions League football, with Liverpool’s comeback against Barcelona, Tottenham’s comeback today against Ajax, I’ve never witnessed or experienced anything like this as a player, or as a fan, or as a pundit, it was amazing to watch” Bridges said.

“Can you imagine being a child, witnessing these first two games of your life, and you’re telling me you wouldn’t be hooked on football for the rest of your life?

“Absolutely incredible, we’re blessed to have witnessed two amazing games.

Tottenham’s victory sets a juicy Champions League final with Liverpool on June 1. Meanwhile, If Chelsea and Arsenal both win tomorrow, the two clubs will meet in the Europa League final.

Bridges said it’s a testament to the success of the Premier League, which benefits from the rivers of gold flowing from having the biggest global broadcast rights deal.

“They have the collateral and the clout to be able to buy the best players in the world.

“What has happened in the past few years in English football, it’s been the managers, the managers who have come in, Pep Guardiola, Jurgen Klopp, Mauricio Pochettino, they’ve given English Football a new style and a new pedigree.

“It’s had a massive impact on the national team as well, considering they got to the semi finals [of the World Cup].

“That is why – possibly – we may see four English teams in two finals in Europe this season.”

Click PLAY to hear more from Michael Bridges: