Spurs out for revenge and can City close the gap | EPL Matchweek 10 Preview

Liverpool and Tottenham face off for the first time since the Champions League final in June. Liverpool have continued their success since then with an undefeated start to the season whilst Tottenham have endured a very patchy start to the season. But the drive of revenge can be powerful and Spurs will be looking to dish some out and deliver Liverpool their first loss of the season.

Meanwhile, City will be ready to pounce on any slip up by Liverpool when they host Aston Villa whilst Manchester United and Arsenal are desperate for the kind of consistency Frank Lampard’s Chelsea is exhibiting at the moment.

Manchester City vs Aston Villa | Etihad Stadium | Sat 10:30pm

City reduced that big early gap from Liverpool of 8 points to 6 last week and they’ll be hoping to close it further in MW10.

Matt Targett’s late goal against Brighton last weekend secured back-to-back Premier League victories for Villa for the first time since 2015 so they’ll be hoping to keep that momentum going.

City’s midweek Champions League performance was frighteningly good though so it’s hard to imagine they won’t take the three points at home to put a bit of pressure on Liverpool.

Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur | Anfield | Mon 3:30am

It’s a Champions League final replay and Tottenham will be eager to get a small taste of revenge come Monday morning.

Liverpool dropped their first points of the season with their draw at Old Trafford last week so Jurgen Klopp will be imploring them to bounce back strongly straight away, knowing that any slip up will likely be punished by Man City.

Spurs go into this game having only won 1 of their last 4 and on the back of a dismal 1-1 draw to last placed Watford at home last week. Their big 5-0 win over Matt Degenek’s Red Star Belgrade will have lifted confidence slightly but taking three points from Anfield will remain a very daunting task, especially considering they’re yet to win away from home in the league this season.

Mauricio Pochettino’s men can match it with anyone on their day, but those days have been few and far between of late. In comparison, Liverpool have shown a relentless consistency of form so far this season.

Burnley vs Chelsea | Turf Moor | Sun 3:30am

Frank Lampard seems to have finally got the right message across to his Chelsea troops having won their last three league games and last six games overall.

An impressive win away to Dutch champions Ajax in the Champions League on Thursday morning will have his side feeling confident as they travel north to face a Burnley side who have had an impressive start to the season themselves.

Sean Dyche has got his side back to the kind of form they surprised the league with in the 17/18 season but they’ll be searching for their first every home victory against the blues. Eyes will be on Tammy Abraham who still sits top of the golden boot standings with 8 for the season so far.

Arsenal vs Crystal Palace | The Emirates | Mon 3:30am

Arsenal fans are starting to show the same frustrations towards Unai Emery as they did towards Arsene Wenger in his final years at the club. Their dismal away form continued with a 1-0 loss to newly promoted Sheffield in MW9 and their Europa League performance against Portuguse minnows Vitoria SC this morning was far from convincing.

With respect to the Gunners though, they’re unbeaten at home so far this season with the last team to take maximum points from The Emirates being … you guessed it – Crystal Palace.

Roy Hodgson’s men have a knack of breaking big clubs winning streaks and whilst they couldn’t defeat City for a second time in a row, they’ll fancy their chances against this Arsenal side.

The biggest question marks over Unai Emery’s management have surrounded his squad selections with Arsenal fans demanding to know where Mesut Ozil is. The German has been fit and “training well” for some time now according to Emery yet the once assist king of the Premier League hasn’t even made the team sheet in months.

Norwich City vs Manchester United | Carrow Road | Mon 3:30am

Ole Gunnar Solskjær seems to have bought himself some time with that hard-fought draw to Liverpool last week but his side’s lack of goals remains an ever-present issue.

United managed only a single goal against Serbian side FK Partizan in the Europa League this morning and it came from the penalty spot. They’ve only managed 10 goals in the league so far this season, same as their second from last lying opponents in Norwich.

Neither side have had a win in their last four games and both will be desperate to turn that around. The reinclusion of Paul Pogba could help United in that quest but will the enigmatic Frenchman show the kind of sublime quality everyone knows he’s capable of?