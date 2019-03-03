St Kilda have “sour grapes” over critics, according to Jimmy Bartel

Geelong great Jimmy Bartel has lashed St Kilda’s reaction to a tough week for success-starved club.

Star midfielder Jack Steven took leave for mental health reasons last week, which was followed by the confirmation of defender Jake Carlisle’s debilitating back injury which will see him miss the opening months of the season.

Saints CEO Matt Finnis addressed the playing group after their 25-point win pre-season win against North Melbourne but Jimmy Bartel said the public were asking “fair questions” ahead of a make-or-break season for under-pressure coach Alan Richardson.

“I think the Saints got a little bit too much sour grapes from last week,” he told the Hour of Power.

“Quite rightly they were under pressure last year, there was much talk about the coach and the number one recruit hasn’t trained much during pre-season.

“And your number one defender has a back injury and we don’t know when he’s back while your best and fairest had personal leave.

“They’ve got the sulks but people are asking fair questions.”

