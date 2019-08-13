Stacey Jones humbled by ‘special and unexpected’ Hall of Fame induction

New Zealand Warriors legend Stacey Jones says he is humbled and honoured to be chosen to be inducted into the NRL’s Hall of Fame.

It comes after Jones was officially selected for the honour alongside former Kiwi teammate Ruben Wiki, Dragons legend Craig Young and Knights great Danny Buderus.

The crafty halfback first made his debut in the Warriors’ inaugural season in 1995 and went on to play 261 games for the club, as well as winning the Golden Boot award in 2002.

Prior to Jones and Wiki’s induction, Mark Graham was the only other Kiwi member among the 106 Hall of Fame members.

The 43-year-old told Macquarie Sports Radio Halftime he didn’t expect to be chosen.

“It’s certainly something very special, something unexpected but humbling,” Jones said.

“I’m very honoured to be alongside Ruben, you look at the list of players that are Hall of Famers, you feel very humbled.

“Mark Graham, a Kiwi was inducted last year and was someone who we all looked up to.

“It’s something very special and unexpected.”

Jones also played 46 Tests for the New Zealand and is now an assistant coach with the Warriors.

He finished with 77 tries, 176 goals, 14 field goals and 674 points throughout his career.

Michael Bradley/Getty Images.