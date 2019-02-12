Star Hawthorn recruit to miss AFLX with lingering calf injury

New Hawthorn recruit Chad Wingard has been ruled out of AFLX as well as the club’s first practise match against Carlton.

The explosive forward has been dealing with the issue since January but the complaint hasn’t progressed as expected, with Hawthorn not prepared to risk the 25-year-old.

“He’s taking a little bit longer than what we would have expected (for) a really minor calf issue he had, but we’re just going to be really cautious with him, so he won’t play (on Wednesday) night,” football boss Graham Wright told the club’s website.

“He (also) won’t play in AFLX at this stage due to the injury. With a high-intensity game, in relation to AFLX, we wouldn’t put him out there for that.

“We have a practice game next week ourselves and he won’t play in that, either.”