Star midfielder set to stay at the Giants

Josh Kelly is set to stay at the GWS Giants.

The 24-year-old midfielder resisted temptations to return to Victoria at the end of the 2016 season, signing a two-year-deal to the end of the 2019.

But as speculation mounts as he prepares to come out of contract again, his manager has reportedly told rival clubs he’s off the market.

“This dragged on in to August two years ago when he signed the previous contract,” Herald Sun reporter Jon Ralph told Macquarie Sports Radio Breakfast.

“He’s going to stay at that football club which is fantastic news for them and that’s they paid a big price for him two years ago.

“Coniglio is set to stay as well – the only other free agent they have is Adam Tomlinson and he’d be the one if he’s happy (to explore his options).

“I reckon Tomlinson would be the player to watch this space.”

