Star paceman dropped as Langer makes sweeping changes to Ashes team
Australian coach Justin Langer has rung in the changes ahead of the first Ashes Test in Edgbaston.
More than half of the team who played in Australia’s last Test in Canberra won’t retain their place for the Ashes opener, according to the Herald Sun.
The banned trio of David Warner, Steve Smith and Cameron Bancroft are all set to be named in Langer’s side.
Despite holding down a regular spot during Australia home summer, Marcus Harris looks likely to make way for Bancroft’s stunning return to the team.
Langer also looks set to use Matthew Wade as a specialist batter, taking Marnus Labuschagne’s place.
Probable Australian XI:
David Warner
Cameron Bancroft
Usman Khawaja
Steve Smith
Travis Head
Matthew Wade
Tim Paine
Pat Cummins
James Pattinson
Nathan Lyon
Josh Hazlewood
The first Test gets underway from 8pm (AEST) at Edgbaston on Thursday
Image: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images