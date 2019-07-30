Star paceman dropped as Langer makes sweeping changes to Ashes team

Australian coach Justin Langer has rung in the changes ahead of the first Ashes Test in Edgbaston.

More than half of the team who played in Australia’s last Test in Canberra won’t retain their place for the Ashes opener, according to the Herald Sun.

The banned trio of David Warner, Steve Smith and Cameron Bancroft are all set to be named in Langer’s side.

Despite holding down a regular spot during Australia home summer, Marcus Harris looks likely to make way for Bancroft’s stunning return to the team.

Langer also looks set to use Matthew Wade as a specialist batter, taking Marnus Labuschagne’s place.

Probable Australian XI:

David Warner

Cameron Bancroft

Usman Khawaja

Steve Smith

Travis Head

Matthew Wade

Tim Paine

Pat Cummins

James Pattinson

Nathan Lyon

Josh Hazlewood

The first Test gets underway from 8pm (AEST) at Edgbaston on Thursday

Image: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images