State of Origin comes with an ‘expectation to go harder’: Steve ‘Beaver’ Menzies

He’s the most prolific try-scoring forward in rugby league history and he’s been lending a helping hand to the New South Wales Blues in the lead up to Game 1.

Steve ‘Beaver’ Menzies, a legend of the game with 20 State of Origin appearances under his belt, says Blues coach Brad ‘Freddy’ Fittler exudes a certain calm which inspires those who play under him.

“He understands the younger guys, he’s big on allowing them to express what they feel and just building confidence in these young kids,” Beaver tells James Willis on Macquarie Sports Radio.

“Coaching an Origin side is completely different to coaching a club side where it’s very structured and you can build on it,

“With Origin, you’ve got 9 days to get the boys together and build confidence, and it’s not so much about game plan and structure, it’s more about belief in the systems and belief in each other, and then playing what you see,

“It’s about culture, and Freddy gets the boys together really well.”

Menzies highlights how narrow the margins are in an Origin match compared to what players are used to in club footy.

“Everyone is half a yard quicker than they would be in a normal game, where you have a bit of space on the inside – there’s no space in Origin,

“Everyone does a lot more tackling, the physicality is higher, the expectation to go harder is there,” he said.

Click PLAY to hear more from Steve ‘Beaver’ Menzies: