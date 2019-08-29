Stephen Coniglio opens up on ‘big relief’ after re-signing with GWS
Stephen Coniglio says it’s a “big relief” his long-term football future is now sorted.
After months of speculation, Coniglio opted to re-sign with the Giants on Tuesday, effectively ensuring he’ll end his career as a one-club player.
He admitted on Macquarie Sports Radio not having his future speculated on will be a big weight off his shoulders.
“It’s a big relief, honestly,” he said.
“I probably had it in my head in the last 7-10 days that I had a clear answer for the first time this year I was really clear with myself and what I really wanted.
“The reception when I told the group was fantastic and it’s been a big relief over the last couple of days to finalise everything.
Several clubs were chasing the signature of the 25-year-old midfielder but
“There were definitely times throughout the year where I thought (about) a different change and experience,” he said.
“The size of the offers and playing in Melbourne came into my head.
“The only definitive call I made was to stay, it’s wasn’t like I had one club in particular where I had my mind made up on.
“In the end, the clear one was the Giants and I’m happy it’s done now.”
