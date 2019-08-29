Stephen Coniglio opens up on ‘big relief’ after re-signing with GWS

Stephen Coniglio says it’s a “big relief” his long-term football future is now sorted.

After months of speculation, Coniglio opted to re-sign with the Giants on Tuesday, effectively ensuring he’ll end his career as a one-club player.

He admitted on Macquarie Sports Radio not having his future speculated on will be a big weight off his shoulders.

“It’s a big relief, honestly,” he said.

“I probably had it in my head in the last 7-10 days that I had a clear answer for the first time this year I was really clear with myself and what I really wanted.

“The reception when I told the group was fantastic and it’s been a big relief over the last couple of days to finalise everything.

Several clubs were chasing the signature of the 25-year-old midfielder but

“There were definitely times throughout the year where I thought (about) a different change and experience,” he said.

“The size of the offers and playing in Melbourne came into my head.

“The only definitive call I made was to stay, it’s wasn’t like I had one club in particular where I had my mind made up on.

“In the end, the clear one was the Giants and I’m happy it’s done now.”

