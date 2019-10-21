Stephen O’Keefe reveals Mitchell Starc’s hidden motivation after 10-wicket performance

Former Australian test bowler Stephen O’Keefe has revealed the extra motivation behind Mitchell Starc’s heroics in the Sheffield Shield for the NSW Blues.

Starc produced a 10-wicket man of the match performance against Tasmaina in the Marsh Sheffield Shield, and O’Keefe believes Starc’s Ashes snubs in this years’ series was a key motivation for the Australian paceman.

“I reckon he had a bee in his bonnet as well yesterday. He was up against Tim Paine, the Australian Captain, and we saw in that game at Drummoyne Oval what he could have done in the Ashes,” O’Keefe said.

“He played one test over in the UK and we’ve just seen what he can potentially do. He’s back in form and I think Starc is always good when he has a chip on his shoulder.”

Starc amazingly only played in one match during the Ashes series, but O’Keefe said Starc’s performance in the Sheffield Shield proved why he is one of the best bowlers in the world.

“He was unbelievable yesterday. When the other team is six (wickets) down, there is no better bowler in the world to finish off the tail,” O’Keefe said.

“It was just a pleasure to watch. He was knocking stumps out of the ground and it’s a good sign for the Australian summer.”

(Photo by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images)