Sterlo’s say: ‘Titans players let down Brennan’

The Gold Coast Titans have been a club of woe since entering the NRL.

With a struggling start to 2019, heads have started to roll with head coach Garth Brennan sacked on Sunday.

“I was hoping that he would have success,” says NRL legend Peter Sterling speaking on Halftime with James Willis.

“I think a number of players did let him down.

“I thought they would be an improving side this year with some of the imports that they brought in.

“He had and has got plenty to offer as a first-grade coach.

“When that next opportunity arises he’d probably be more credentialed.”

Brennan’s stint with the Titans was his first senior head coaching role, and despite a 30% win ratio Sterling believes that his time with the Gold Coast club will not put a mark against his name.

Image: Chris Hyde/Getty Images

