Sterlo’s say: Jack Wighton’s future is in the centres

New South Wales legend Peter Sterling believes the Blues new centre pairing of Jack Wighton and Tom Trbojevic will handle the pressure of playing out of position in State of Origin two.

It comes as the Blues head into the do or die clash on Sunday in Perth fighting to save the series after losing game one 18-14.

NSW coach Brad Fittler has made seven changes for game two including the inclusion of Trboejvic who recovered from a hamstring injury earlier this season, while Wighton was promoted after starting in the series opener.

It saw Latrell Mitchell dropped after a poor performance with many considering Josh Morris unlucky to be axed after a strong showing.

Sterling also says Canberra five-eighth Wighton could make a permanent move to the centres in the future.

“I think the two players there in Wighton and Trbojevic are such natural talents and they understand and read the game so well that I’m comfortable that they’re going to be ok with their decision making,” Sterling said.

“I actually think that Jack Wighton’s best position is centre and that’s eventually where he will slot in down the track at the Canberra Raiders I would imagine unless he goes elsewhere.

“But I think ultimately that is going to be his best spot.

“And Tom Trbojevic he’s just got to be in your team (and) where that was going to be was obviously up to Freddy and the selectors.

“I guess we all kind of thought that was going to be on the wing because he did it so well last year.”

Sterling played 227 games for the Parramatta Eels on top of his 13 Origins and 18 Tests for Australia.

State of Origin two kicks off at 7:50pm AEST on Sunday at Optus Stadium.

