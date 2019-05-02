Sterlo’s say: Patience needed over futures of Parramatta stars

Parramatta legend Peter Sterling says patience is needed as the Eels enter an important period in their existence with the future of several key figures up in the air.

Coach Brad Arthur, stars Clint Gutherson and Mitchell Moses as well as several other top line players are all off contract at season’s end – with all three’s futures the talk of the town in recent weeks.

Arthur is set to meet with club officials mid-year before a decision is made, while the club is keen to re-sign Moses and Gutherson on the back of their strong starts to 2019.

Gutherson seems to be the biggest concern for the Eels amid reports he has rejected previous offers from the club and a meeting between the 24-year-old’s management and Manly coach Des Hasler could take place for a potential return to Brookvale.

Sterlo says he understands the need to get it done quickly, buts admits patience is needed to get it right.

“I see Brad Arthur as the future of the club,” Sterling said.

“I would be very, very disappointed if Clint Gutherson and/or Mitchell Moses wasn’t there next season or in seasons to come.

“I’m still confident that they both will be, but yes you can hear it in his (Gutherson) voice, he wants it done and hopefully that will be facilitated.

“We have to consider that a number of players are coming off contracts at Parramatta this year, if you pay overs or what you perceive to be overs for somebody that impacts on what you pay somebody else.

“We keep saying that salary caps are an art of form and you’ve got to get it right and Parramatta haven’t in the past.

“So I can understand that they are being a little bit cautious in the way they go about it, but not to the extent that we might lose a couple of quality players who I think want to play in the blue and gold for seasons to come.”

The decision over whether Arthurs remains as head coach is set to weigh heavily on Gutherson and Moses’ playing futures.

Parramatta have shown a rapid improvement in 2019 so far having started the season with four wins from seven games to sit in fifth place.

The Eels host the Dragons at Bankwest Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Click ‘play’ to hear the full interview below.