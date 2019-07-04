Sterlo’s say: Pearce is in the best headspace he’s ever been

New South Wales legend Peter Sterling believes Mitchell Pearce is in the best headspace of his career after he was called into replace Nathan Cleary for the State of Origin decider in Sydney.

Pearce was called into the Blues squad on Wednesday – after halfback Cleary who played in the opening two games of the series was ruled out with his troublesome ankle injury.

The 30-year-old last played in a sky blue jersey in 2017 and has often been made the scapegoat for the Blues struggles throughout Queensland’s decade of dominance.

However, Sterling told Halftime that Pearce is the right man for the job in the Origin decider.

“To me, Mitchell Pearce was the obvious choice,” Sterling said.

“He’s been in great touch, clearly he’s in the best form of his career, but maybe more importantly he’s in the best headspace that he’s been in as well.

“He’s relished the captaincy up at Newcastle (and) he’s been calm, composed and content the way that he’s played.

“I think that he steps into a great situation now obviously alongside a man that his won a premiership with back in 2013, he knows James Maloney’s game well.

“I think it’s a seamless move to bring Mitchell Pearce back into this side.”

Pearce has been one of the form players of this year’s season for Newcastle leading the Dally M Medal after round 12 with 15 points, before voting went behind closed doors.

He has featured in 18 Origin games and has won five of those.

State of Origin three will be played at ANZ Stadium on Wednesday, July 10.

Click ‘play’ to hear the full interview below.