Steve Smith finds form in IPL

Former Australian captain Steve Smith has alleviated any doubts over his fitness after posting a knock of 73 not-out from 59 balls in the IPL.

Smith, who had surgery on an injured elbow earlier in the year, top scored for the Rajasthan Royals who could only manage a scant 3/139.

Fellow Aussie Chris Lynn led the run chase for the Kolkata Knight Riders, contributing an even 50 on the way to an eight wicket victory with 39 balls to spare.

HUGE 6 from @stevesmith49 … That puts any doubts about the elbow to bed … Warner is Back … Smith is Back … #IPL2019 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) April 7, 2019



A fit Steve Smith provides Australian selectors with a juicy conundrum in the lead up to the world cup. If selected, who gets dropped? And does T20 form translate to the 50 over format played in the World Cup?

Smith’s 12 month ban for ball tampering ended less than two weeks ago and the former skipper has played mostly T20 cricket in various leagues around the world, plus a handful of club cricket matches in Sydney.