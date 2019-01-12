Steve Smith set for elbow surgery

Steve Smith is booked in for elbow surgery following an injury in the Bangladesh Premier League.

Playing for the Comilla Victorians in the BPL last week, the former Australian captain sustained an elbow ligament injury and will go under the knife on Tuesday with less than three months to go until his 12-month suspension expires.

He is expected to be in a brace for six weeks, before commencing his rehab.

It’s a bitter blow for Smith, who was plying his trade in Bangladesh after being banned for his role in last year’s ball-tampering saga.