Sticky wicket: SCG Trust to consider drop-in wickets after AFL urging

The SCG Trust has reportedly formed a committee to formally consider kowtowing to the Sydney Swans’ pleas and introducing a drop-in wicket, which would improve the playing surface for AFL and NRL matches but risks sucking the soul, character and Australian advantage out of the wicket.

The MCG transitioned to a drop-in wicket 25 years ago, transforming the Boxing Day test into a lifeless bore. The surface is perfect for footy, mind you.

The SCG pitch is considered sacred and has hosted international Test matches since 1882. It’s deference to history is undeniable, marked by the heritage Members and Ladies stands which remain proudly in place while surrounding grandstands have been rebuilt and modernised.

If the Grandstands which house the people deserve respect, does not the character, the essence of the pitch deserve the same?

Drive co-hosts Mark Allen and David ‘Ox’ Schwarz believe the time has come for drop-in pitches to be trialled at the SCG, suggesting turf boffins are capable of installing a world-class pitch which provides both pace and spin.

“They can get a slow turning pitch, or they can get a quick, bouncy pitch, they can do whatever they want!” The Ox said.

“Everyone wins with this Marko, everyone wins. Put the drop-in pitch in and everyone is happy. League, union, AFL, soccer, concerts – everyone is happy,”

“All it is is just a little leap of faith that modern technology will solve the drop in pitch scenario, I think you’ve got to just take that leap of faith,” Marko adds.

