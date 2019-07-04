Stoinis to push through pain barrier in final World Cup matches

Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis remains determined to push through injury as the business end of the Cricket World Cup approaches.

Stoinis has been battling a side strain for much of the tournament and had to miss Australia’s match against Pakistian earlier in the Cricket World Cup as a result.

But speaking on Macquarie Sports Radio, he said he was hellbent on playing through the pain, even if it meant the cumbersome injury lingered.

“It’s something that I’ve been managing but I think it’ll be sweet,” he said.

“It was pretty fortunate last game that it was a bit of a turning wicket and our spinners did.

“Then the quicks came on and we didn’t have to finish our overs so that saved me a bit of pain.

“This is the World Cup so you do everything you can to make sure you’re fit.

“It’s something that I’m managing still and playing with (the injury) doesn’t allow it to heal like I’d like but so far, so good.”

Image: Harry Trump-IDI/IDI via Getty Images