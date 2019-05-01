Macquarie Sports Radio
Stream Live Football via TalkSPORT UK

5 hours ago
Macquarie Sports Radio is your destination for football matches from the top European Leagues.

The English Premier League, FA Cup, plus other blockbuster matches are brought to you live and free thanks to our partners talkSPORT UK.

Click below for a European football fix LIVE and FREE

Champions League: Barcelona vs Liverpool

HOW TO LISTEN

Stream the English Premier League action LIVE and FREE on Macquarie Sports Radio, thanks to our partners TalkSport UK.

Live and Free English Premier League coverage on Macquarie Sports Radio.

CLICK HERE to listen live

 

