Macquarie Sports Radio
Advertisement
  • SYDNEY 954AM
  • MELBOURNE 1278AM
  • BRISBANE 882AM
  • PERTH DAB+
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

13 12 83
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

STREAM LIVE | South Africa vs India – Cricket World Cup 2019

3 hours ago
Cricket World Cup
Cricketcricket world cupfreeIndialiveSouth Africastream

Stream the ICC World Cup live HERE thanks to Booking.com

India launches their ICC Cricket World Cup campaign with a match against South Africa, and you can stream the action from Southampton live and free on Macquarie Sports Radio.

South Africa are licking their wounds after suffering a heavy defeat at the hands of host-nation England in the opening match of the tournament.

India, on the other hand, are well rested, untested, and anxious to open up their world cup account with a win.

It’s a cliche but it’s true that there are no easy matches in a tournament comprised of the ten best ODI sides on the planet, a fact which tournament favourites England are bitterly aware of after suffering a shock loss to Pakistan.

Can the world cricket powerhouse that is India, dutifully led by Virat Kohli, deliver South Africa their second consecutive loss?

Stream the ICC World Cup live HERE thanks to Booking.com

Cricket World Cup
Sports
Advertisement
Advertisement
13 12 83