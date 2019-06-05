STREAM LIVE | South Africa vs India – Cricket World Cup 2019
Stream the ICC World Cup live HERE thanks to Booking.com
India launches their ICC Cricket World Cup campaign with a match against South Africa, and you can stream the action from Southampton live and free on Macquarie Sports Radio.
South Africa are licking their wounds after suffering a heavy defeat at the hands of host-nation England in the opening match of the tournament.
India, on the other hand, are well rested, untested, and anxious to open up their world cup account with a win.
It’s a cliche but it’s true that there are no easy matches in a tournament comprised of the ten best ODI sides on the planet, a fact which tournament favourites England are bitterly aware of after suffering a shock loss to Pakistan.
Can the world cricket powerhouse that is India, dutifully led by Virat Kohli, deliver South Africa their second consecutive loss?
