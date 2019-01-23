Stuart MacGill hammers Australian selectors’ vice captain decision

Former Australian cricketer Stuart MacGill says the national selectors’ decision to choose another two vice captains is farcical.

It was announced yesterday by the selection panel that Pat Cummins and Travis Head were handed the leadership reigns under Tim Paine for the two-Test series against Sri Lanka.

The decision comes after a back injury sidelined Josh Hazlewood, while Mitch Marsh’s form has seen him disappear from the Australian Test set-up.

MacGill says he doesn’t understand the logic of appointing more than one deputy.

“The two vice captains thing is a bit of a gimmick to be honest,” MacGill said.

“I’m not really sure why they’re persevering with that – particularly with two of them out. What are we going to do when they come back? Are we going to have four?

“I just don’t understand it really, it’s like we’ve got a senior playing group and half the team are captaining the side.

“I think I noticed Glenn Maxwell marshalling the troops the other night in one of the one-dayers and I just wonder how many people are actually in control of a Test cricket team.

“I think it’s all very well to give players responsibility, but there should be one captain.

“A vice captain is just an extra pair of eyes, unless they know something I don’t, I think two sets of eyes is probably enough.”

Australian cricket legend Ian Chappell was also sceptical on the decision suggesting the move “shows what a mess they’re (selectors) in.”

The first Test begins on Thursday afternoon at the Gabba in a Day-Night match up.

