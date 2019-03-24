Stunning Finch powers Australia to victory in UAE

Aaron Finch has notched up a career-best 153 not out to seal a eight-wicket victory over Pakistan in Sharjah.

It marks his second consecutive century as the tourists take a 2-0 lead in their five-game series in the UAE.

It continued Australia’s good form in the lead up to the World Cup as Justin Langer’s men set themselves for their title defence in England later this year.

But it may not all be good news, with Jhye Richardson going down in a nasty fall to put his World Cup hopes in doubt. The form quick took two wickets before diving on the boundary and landing awkwardly.

Earlier, Mohammad Rizwan blasted 115 off 126 balls to steer Pakistan to 7-284 off their 50 overs but it proved to be no match for the Aussies as they cruised to a comfortable win.