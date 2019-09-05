Stunning Smith sees Australia take complete control of fourth Ashes Test

Think you’ve seen it all when it comes to Steve Smith? Think again.

Australia are in complete control of the fourth Ashes Test in Manchester, declaring at 8-497 before England ended day two at 1-23.

Smith notched up a whopping 211 runs before being dismissed, his third double century in Tests.

All three of those innings have come against England.

Smith’s innings appeared to have earlier come to an end on 118 after he was caught at slip, only for replays to show spinner Jack Leach overstepped. He then proceeded to notch up another 93 runs.

Tim Paine (58) and Mitchell Starc (54 not out) were formidable with the bat as well, combining with Smith throughout the innings to help Australia to a dominant first-innings total at Old Trafford.

TalkSPORT’s James Savundra said English cricket had seen better days.

“Everything that could have gone wrong for England, did go wrong,” he said.

(Image: Stu Forster/Getty Images)