‘Suck it up’: Trent Copeland’s blunt advice for the AFL & NRL

The Australian Summer of Cricket Schedule has received its biggest shakeup in years with an away series set for January and an ODI series planned for mid March.

The three-match Chappell-Hadlee ODI series between Australia and New Zealand will commence at the SCG on March 13th and extend to the end of the month, the latest the series has been scheduled in 41 years.

Playing cricket at the SCG that late in the year creates a problem: it clashes with the footy. Both codes.

It’s understood both the NRL and AFL are furious with the schedule but New South Wales Blues fast bowler Trent Copeland has told them to suck it up.

“It’s about time some other codes had to forego a couple of fixtures at the SCG,” Copeland tells James Willis on Macquarie Sports Radio.

“It’s a 25 or 26 match season plus finals that goes months and months into the cricket season

“At the end of the day, what I say is suck it up and deal with a couple of weeks, I can’t believe this is even an issue.

