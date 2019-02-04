Macquarie Sports Radio
Super Bowl entertainment lights up social media

3 hours ago
nflSUPER BOWL

Each year it’s one of the most hyped attractions of the Super Bowl – the entertainment.

And once again it didn’t disappoint with Maroon 5 taking over the stage during the Halftime show in Atlanta.

While the Super Bowl ads didn’t disappoint either, with a host of organisations forking out the big bucks to promote their products.

This year there was a contender for one of the best of all time.

Check it out below…

The New England Patriots lead the LA Rams at Halftime 3-0.

