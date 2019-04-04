Swans CEO has ‘absolute faith’ in coach to turn season around

The Swans may have started the season with two losses but Sydney CEO Tom Harley isn’t concerned.

The newly-installed boss – who took over from Andrew Ireland at the end of the 2018 season – told Macquarie Sports Radio he has “absolute faith” in coach John Longmire and the football department.

“When you’ve been around footy for long enough you experience a lot of things,

“A couple of years ago we were 0-6, we certainly don’t want to be there but we’re confident we’ll turn that round.

“Our list is evolving and our younger players are playing a more significant role but we’ve been a little bit off over the last couple of weeks so we’re looking forward to a much stronger performance against the Blues on Saturday.”

Click PLAY to hear more on Macquarie Sports Radio