Sydney FC have room for another striker, says Steve Corica

Sydney FC coach Steve Corica says that his side is still on the look out for another striker even with Adam Le Fondre leading the goal scoring charts with 10 this season.

Speaking to Billy McGee and Mieke Buchan on Macquarie Sports Radio, Corica admitted that the club are still searching for another signing.

“We still have room for one more, it’s no secret we’re looking for another striker, another overseas striker, we’re just trying to find the right one. We’re having a lot sent to us from overseas and it’s about making sure we get the right one”.

