Sydney FC star praises A-League, “You can compare it to the Championship”

Image: Dan Himbrechts / AAP

Reza Ghoochannejhad has had a stellar football career, having played nationally for the Netherlands underage sides as well as scoring goals for Iran. With stints in the Belgium Pro League, Eredivisie in the Netherlands, and the EFL Championship he brings along an abundance of experience to our national competition.

“I didn’t know what to expect when I arrived here. But I have to be honest with you, it’s a very competitive game, a very competitive league.”

The 31 year old Iranian international striker gave high praise to the A-League as a whole,

“You have similarities (with the Championship), it’s very physical… and there’s not one easy game”

Moving onto the A-League Grand Final Reza reflects on the ‘crazy’ semi-final 6-1 thrashing over Melbourne Victory,

“Everything we hoped and wished for came true that night”

Looking towards the future and of a possible stay with the Sky Blues Reza had some cheeky words,

“My main concern right now is the game tomorrow… the club is way bigger than Reza Ghoochannejhad”

A man loving life and his sport.

