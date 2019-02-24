T20 | India vs Australia on Macquarie Sports Radio

Australian cricket fans are still reeling after losing the Border-Gavaskar series to India on home soil for the first time in history.

Payback is on the cards when Australia takes on India in a series of T20 and ODI matches on Indian soil.

The Qantas Tour of India kicks off Sunday night at 11:30pm with a T20 match in Visakhapatnam, the first of two T20s before a run of five ODI matches.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli remains in blistering form and averages 61 over 13 T20 internationals against the Aussies.

Meanwhile, Australian captain Aaron Finch has struggled with the bat in all forms of the game, averaging just 8.3 over the 8 most recent T20 Internationals.

It’s an important series for both sides and one of the few remaining chances to find form before the World Cup in May.

Catch the action on Macquarie Sports Radio.

Qantas tour of India

First T20: February 24, Visakhapatnam

Second T20: February 27, Bengaluru

First ODI: March 2, Hyderabad

Second ODI: March 5, Nagpur

Third ODI: March 8, Ranchi

Fourth ODI: March 10, Mohali

Fifth ODI: March 13, Delhi