‘Take it to the bank’: The player Ox says is bound for the Eagles in 2020

Geelong’s abilty to identify and recruit elite mature age players is unmatched in the AFL.

The Cats used their 2017 second round draft pick to sign a 23 year old mature aged, goal kicking midfielder from the WAFL.

It’s proven to be another masterful piece of recruiting by the Cats.

Tim Kelly’s inaugural 2018 season quickly cemented him as one of the clubs best midfielders, which is an extraordinary feat considering his team mates include Joel Selwood, Patrick Dangerfield and Gary Ablett Jnr.

Kelly’s avoided second album syndrome and his 2019 season has been electrifying. He’s currently ranked third in the AFL Coaches votes after putting in a best on ground performance in Geelong’s win over the Hawks.

Despite maintaining elite form with the Cats – the club who game him a shot in the AFL when every other had overlooked him – Kelly’s young family have struggled to adjust to life in Victoria.

Kelly was millimeters away from being traded to a Perth based team at the end of last season but the price wasn’t write, so Kelly stays in blue and white hoops – for now.

“He’ll be playing for the West Coast Eagles next year,” David ‘Ox’ Schwarz said on Macquarie Sports Radio.

“You can take it to the bank, that’s a 100 percenter,

“They’ll get the deal done, it doesn’t matter what happens, they’ll get it done.

“My mail is that it will get done. Lock and loaded.”

Way to sit on the fence, Ox…

