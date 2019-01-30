Macquarie Sports Radio
  • SYDNEY 954AM
  • MELBOURNE 1278AM
  • BRISBANE 882AM
  • PERTH DAB+
Test Cricket, Big Bash, EPL & Super Bowl live on Macquarie Sports Radio

3 hours ago
live sport

LIVE SPORT SCHEDULE ON MACQUARIE SPORTS RADIO

(ALL TIMES AEDT)

Friday, February 1

CRICKET: 2nd Test Australia vs Sri Lanka Day 1 (10:30am)

BIG BASH: Brisbane Heat vs Perth Scorchers (8:40pm)

Saturday, February 2

CRICKET: 2nd Test Australia vs Sri Lanka Day 2 (10:30am)

BIG BASH: Sydney Sixers vs Sydney Thunder (7:15pm)

EPL: Tottenham vs Watford (11:30pm)

Sunday, February 3

EPL: Chelsea vs Huddersfield (2am)

EPL: Cardiff City vs Bournemouth (4:30am)

CRICKET: 2nd Test Australia vs Sri Lanka Day 3 (10:30am)

BIG BASH: Adelaide Strikers vs Brisbane Heat (6:15pm)

BIG BASH: Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Stars (9:15pm)

Monday, February 4

EPL: Leicester City vs Man United (1:05am)

EPL: Man City vs Arsenal (3:30am)

CRICKET: 2nd  Test Australia vs Sri Lanka Day 4 (10:30am)

SUPER BOWL: Steam it live online at sportsradio.com.au (10am)

Tuesday, February 5

CRICKET: 2nd  Test Australia vs Sri Lanka Day 5 (10:30am)

HOW TO LISTEN

Want to stream us online?

WEBSITE
Click the blue LISTEN button above and left.

APP
iPhone
Android

Want to tune in on the radio?

Sydney: 954AM
Melbourne: 1278AM
Brisbane: 882AM
Perth + Australia-wide: DAB+ Digital Radio (search for Macquarie Sports Radio)

EVERY BALL BOWLED LIVE

That’s Macquarie Sports Radio’s commitment this summer, as well as bringing you the best commentary team in Australia.

Darren Lehmann — Ian Chappell — Glenn McGrath — Mike Hussey — Carl Rackemann

Tom Moody — John Emburey — Brad Hodge — Karl Langdon — Julia Price — Sarah Aley

Holly Ferling — Kristen Beams — Alex Blackwell — Bruce Eva — Tim Lane — David Morrow — Mat Thompson

Follow the coverage online via @MacquarieSport on FacebookInstagram and Twitter.

