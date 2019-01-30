Test Cricket, Big Bash, EPL & Super Bowl live on Macquarie Sports Radio

LIVE SPORT SCHEDULE ON MACQUARIE SPORTS RADIO

(ALL TIMES AEDT)

Friday, February 1

CRICKET: 2nd Test Australia vs Sri Lanka Day 1 (10:30am)

BIG BASH: Brisbane Heat vs Perth Scorchers (8:40pm)

Saturday, February 2

CRICKET: 2nd Test Australia vs Sri Lanka Day 2 (10:30am)

BIG BASH: Sydney Sixers vs Sydney Thunder (7:15pm)

EPL: Tottenham vs Watford (11:30pm)

Sunday, February 3

EPL: Chelsea vs Huddersfield (2am)

EPL: Cardiff City vs Bournemouth (4:30am)

CRICKET: 2nd Test Australia vs Sri Lanka Day 3 (10:30am)

BIG BASH: Adelaide Strikers vs Brisbane Heat (6:15pm)

BIG BASH: Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Stars (9:15pm)

Monday, February 4

EPL: Leicester City vs Man United (1:05am)

EPL: Man City vs Arsenal (3:30am)

CRICKET: 2nd Test Australia vs Sri Lanka Day 4 (10:30am)

SUPER BOWL: Steam it live online at sportsradio.com.au (10am)

Tuesday, February 5

CRICKET: 2nd Test Australia vs Sri Lanka Day 5 (10:30am)

HOW TO LISTEN

Want to stream us online?

WEBSITE

Click the blue LISTEN button above and left.

APP

iPhone

Android

Want to tune in on the radio?

Sydney: 954AM

Melbourne: 1278AM

Brisbane: 882AM

Perth + Australia-wide: DAB+ Digital Radio (search for Macquarie Sports Radio)

EVERY BALL BOWLED LIVE

That’s Macquarie Sports Radio’s commitment this summer, as well as bringing you the best commentary team in Australia.

Darren Lehmann — Ian Chappell — Glenn McGrath — Mike Hussey — Carl Rackemann

Tom Moody — John Emburey — Brad Hodge — Karl Langdon — Julia Price — Sarah Aley

Holly Ferling — Kristen Beams — Alex Blackwell — Bruce Eva — Tim Lane — David Morrow — Mat Thompson

Follow the coverage online via @MacquarieSport on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.