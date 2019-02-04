Macquarie Sports Radio
Test cricket LIVE! All the action from day four at Manuka Oval

4 hours ago
HOW TO LISTEN ONLINE

MATCH STREAM: Macquarie Sports Radio App, Macquarie Sports Radio website or Cricket Australia website

TODAY’S LINE-UP from 10am AEDT, 9am AEST: Tim Lane, Bruce Eva, Mike Hussey, Darren Lehmann, Glenn McGrath, Ian Chappell, Carl Rackemann and Marvan Atapattu

=====

 

LUNCH – DAY 4

Australia is closing in on victory in Canberra after five quick wickets in the first session on Day 4.

Mitchell Starc has done the damage, taking four of the five wickets to take his match total to nine. Cummins took the other scalp, brilliantly dismissing Thirimanne caught and bowled for 30.

Chirpy wicket keeper Dickwella hit a quickfire 27 before being bowled, while Karunaratne (8), Chandimal (4) and Perera (0) were all dismissed cheaply.

SL – 5/87

