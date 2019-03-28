Tevita Pangai Junior set for monster payday

Brisbane Broncos enforcer Tevita Pangai Junior could become one of the highest paid forwards in the game.

It comes after Pangai Jnr’s monster performance against North Queensland in round two where he single-handedly took it to the Cowboys pack in their 29-10 victory at Suncorp Stadium.

The 23-year-old ran for 115 metres from 11 runs with five tackle busts, a line-break, 14 tackles and a barnstorming try drawing praise from some of the game’s experts and greats.

Pangai Jnr is also set to demand a massive pay rise for 2020 and beyond after previously opting to remain at Red Hill for this season on just a one-year deal.

The big man’s future was one of the most talked about last season and it seems the circus could repeat itself once again this season.

Sevens News Brisbane sports journalist Chris Garry told Halftime the Roosters are the biggest threat to the Broncos keeping Pangai Jnr.

“He’s off contract at the end of the year, the Roosters haven’t made an offer yet but they made it known they’re still very keen,” Garry said.

“Now what that means is Pangai Jnr will be commanding a lot of money, I’m talking $800,000 plus, he’s viewed that way by a few clubs.

“I’m talking (Jason) Taumalolo money, Ben Hunt money, Cameron Smith money, that’s the sort of echalion hes been placed in by those clubs.

“The Roosters are absolutely out in front in terms of rival clubs.

“I still am quite confident he will re-sign at the Broncos for at least another two or three years they are too, they want to get it done quickly.

“They’ll start formal negotiations in two weeks and they’re hoping to have it wrapped up before the State of Origin period starts.”

Pangai Jnr has played 56 NRL games and has also represented Tonga, while he looks a strong chance to don the New South Wales State of Origin jersey in 2019.

He will have a major role to play when Brisbane host St George Illawarra to kick-off round three at Suncorp Stadium on Thursday evening.

Click ‘play’ to hear the full interview below.