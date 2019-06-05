‘That’ll do me’: Levy and Riddell savage Origin pre-game entertainment

Mark Levy and Mark Riddell have condemned the NRL’s choice of Origin pre-game entertainment.

Australian hip-hop artist Briggs was chosen to warm up the crowd ahead of the series opener in Suncorp Stadium but Levy and Riddell questioned if a more appropriate act could have been chosen.

“I thought it was very interesting,” Riddell said on Macquarie Sports Radio.

“I’m a little bit more ruthless than that, I thought it was crap,” Levy said.

“It was awful, it was terrible.

“I don’t know one person that walked away saying ‘gee, Briggs was good’.

“If you can’t do better than Briggs, that’ll do me.”

