THAT’S RUBBISH! Dick Johnson slams claims Scott McLaughlin could lose Bathurst title

DJR Team Penske co-owner Dick Johnson has slammed any suggestion that Scott McLaughlin could be stripped of his Bathurst 1000 title, labelling the claims as “rubbish”.

Barely a day after winning his first Bathurst title, McLaughlin and co-driver now face a battle to keep his title after his team were charged for issuing an illegal team order.

It involved an incident from teammate Fabian Coulthard who slowed the rest of the field following a safety car intervention on lap 134 which allowed McLaughlin and Red Bull Racing’s Jamie Whincup to gain a gap from the rest of the field.

Johnson told Macquarie Sports Radio Halftime the incident had no bearing on the outcome of the marathon race and is confident McLaughlin won’t lose his title.

“That’s rubbish,” Johnson said.

“Look, could you imagine that happening? You’ve got to be joking.

“Whatever happened did not change the outcome of that event one iota.

“That is my opinion from the ramblings that are going on.

“But I don’t really know enough about it to be able to make any firm comment.”

McLaughlin’s victory will remain provisional until a further hearing at the Gold Coast 600 in two weeks.

The 26-year-old currently leads the Supercars championship by 622 points over fellow Kiwi rival Shane van Gisbergen.

