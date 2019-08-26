‘That’s the greatest thing I’ve ever seen in life’: Stokes stuns cricket great

Former Australian Test cricketer Rodney Hogg has given his analysis of the dismal Australian loss to England in the Third Test of the Ashes.

“Now you know why we love Test cricket,” Hogg told Marko and Ox on Macquarie Sports Radio Drive.

England’s Ben Stokes score of 135 not out led the side to a one wicket win over the Australian’s, who had a lead of 359 runs as England took the batting in the second innings.

“That’s the greatest thing I’ve ever seen in life,” Hogg said.

“I was really disappointed the players didn’t show a lot more warmth and congratulations to Stokes.”

Australia’s bowlers have come under scrutiny, failing to get the one wicket needed with 73 runs required for England to win.

“The bowlers haven’t let us down,” Hogg explained.

“We were beaten by a man who just played a freak innings.

“Apart from that they’ve been incredible. We bowled them out for 67.”

When asked for his predictions on which player goes out as Steve Smith returns to the team following a concussion in the 2nd Test, Hogg didn’t have much to say.

“I’m still trying to recover from this Test game, let alone think about the 4th Test!”

