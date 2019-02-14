‘That’s what got to happen’: Riddell calls for patience over Jack de Belin

Mark Riddell says Dragons star Jack de Belin deserves his day in court as pressure intensifies to stand him down.

De Belin pleaded not guilty to a charge of aggravated sexual assault but is continuing to train at St George Illawarra, with Melbourne Storm chairman Bart Campbell reportedly furious at the lack of action from the NRL.

“I understand players need to take more responsibility,” he told Breakfast.

“But I just think, when the case is before the courts, you’ve got to have that presumption of innocence.

“That’s what got to happen with Jack de Belin, that’s the plain and simple fact of it.

“We’ve just got to wait and be patient with it all.”

