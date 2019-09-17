The 24th of September 1989.

A day that has passed into Rugby League mythology.

The New South Wales Rugby League Grand Final between the mighty Balmain Tigers and the Green Machine of the Canberra Raiders.

The names roll off the tongue: Meninga, Stuart, Sironen, Roach, Lazarus, Daley, Pearce, Elias – just to name a few.

Gladiators who battled it out in the cauldron of a season decider; no one gave an inch.

Two goliaths of teams duelling to the death for the ultimate prize.

The game had it all. Huge hits. Incredible skill. Heartbreak. Courage of indescribable proportions.

As the years have rolled by, instead of fading into the rearview mirror of our memories, this game has become part of our folklore.

The legends who played on that fateful day have become the stuff of legend.

The 24th of September 2019 marks the 30th anniversary of Rugby League’s greatest premiership decider, an occasion we couldn’t let pass without a fitting tribute.

Join David Morrow, Mat Thompson, and the players whose efforts became the stuff of legend for The 1989 NSWRL Grand Final: 30th Anniversary Special, airing midday on Tuesday, September 24.

Benny Elias recalls the moment he went for a field goal to ice the game.