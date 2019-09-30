The 1989 VFL Grand Final: 30th Anniversary Special

The 1989 VFL Grand Final is regarded as one of the greatest Grand Finals of all time.

The Hawthorn Hawks took on the Geelong Cats at the MCG in front of 94,796 barracking fans.

It was the tale of two very different sides. The Hawks were looking to go back to back, having defeated the Demons the previous year by a record 96 point margin. The Cats on the hunt appearing in their first Grand Final since losing to Richmond in the 1967 VFL Grand Final.

Featuring Rex Hunt, Ron Barassi, Sam Newman, and the rest of the 3AW Footy team, it’s a stunning trip down memory lane.

Image: Getty Images / Staff via Getty Images

Click PLAY to hear the full special: