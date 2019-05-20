The ‘absolute crisis’ engulfing AFL umpires right now

The AFL has an umpiring crisis on its hands, according to Herald Sun football writer Jon Ralph.

The 2019 season has been punctuated by numerous incidents around umpire abuse, both from players and fans.

Following Dale Thomas’ alleged abuse of a boundary umpire on the weekend, former St Kilda and Essendon player Brendon Goddard gave the incident all clear on Fox Sports News last night despite it being sent to the AFL Tribunal.

Ralph said it was vital the league supported its officials as it looks to retain and increase the talent pool.

“Brendon Goddard’s a bit of a dinosaur in that respect,” he told Macquarie Sports Radio.

“He’s straight out of the game and been a fantastic media presence but he’s probably still trying to stand up for the players.

“The AFL have made a rod for their own back with Dane Rampe’s fine (last week).

“They’ve got an absolute crisis in terms of retains its umpires and trying to bring them through their pathways.

“One league last year lost 100 of its umpires.”

