The AFL coaching appointment Ox thinks would be a ‘mistake’

It’s the AFL’s turn to fire up the coaching merry-go-round. North Melbourne have already hopped on, as have Carlton, with other clubs lining up to go for a spin.

The Kangaroos have had the spotlight on them after Swans coach John Longmire, a North Melbourne Legend, made a Freudian slip on Fox Footy’s AFL 360.

“I’m absolutely contracted to the North … to the Sydney Swans Football club, I have been there for 18 years, my commitment to this football club is very strong,” Longmire said, putting his foot squarely in it.

Longmire is a tried and tested coach, a premiership winning coach, and all of that comes at a hefty cost which, if you believe the rumours, is north of $1 million a year.

“I reckon if he goes, North Melbourne are going to make a mistake,” Ox declares.

Mark Robinson, the Herald Sun’s chief footy writer, says he can’t make up his mind whether Longmire or caretaker coach Rhyce Shaw is the right man to coach the Kangas.

“They’ve put Rhyce Shaw in and the response has been enormous and if that response continues, there’s no doubt that the selectors at North Melbourne will be asking themselves ‘have we stumbled across potentially a great coach and are we foolish to let him go?'”

“Does the money come into it? A little bit, there’s no doubt it would. But what about if they believe that Rhyce Shaw has got something?”

IMAGE CREDIT: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images