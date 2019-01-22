The alarming lack of detail around Alen Stajcic’s sacking

Sydney Morning Herald writer Andrew Webster has detailed the extraordinary circumstances around Alen Stajcic’s sacking.

The former Matildas boss was let go last week after an internal review into the team’s operations was conducted ahead of the Women’s World Cup.

And Webster told Levy and Riddell it was still unclear exactly why he was dismissed just month’s before a World Cup.

“We still don’t have any details around what happened and neither does he,” he said.

“Because of the way the FFA’s sacked him by giving him nine months notice period per his contact, they didn’t have to give him a reason.

“You’ve got this absurd situation where the national coach has been sacked but he doesn’t know the reason why.

“If there were proper reasons why he was terminated, the FFA need to tell us why.

“I just think it’s been handled so poorly. It’s pretty messy.”

