The alarming numbers behind Essendon’s opening-round thumping

Jimmy Bartel has outlined the numbers behind Essendon 72-point hammering at the hands of GWS on Sunday.

Pressure is already mounting on head coach John Worsfold after his much-hyped side suffered their heaviest round one defeat since 2004.

Bartel told Macquarie Sports Radio Essendon faced a brutal post-game assessment on Tuesday.

“It’ll be a pretty nasty review,” he said.

“They were -41 in contested possession (on Sunday), the most under a John Worsfold-coached side and conceded 94 more uncontested marks.

“What that says to me is they got absolutely smacked on the inside but you didn’t actually work hard enough to stop the opposition.”

