The Australian batsman Chappell wants to see dropped

Australian cricket great Ian Chappell has lost patience with Usman Khawaja, calling for his axing ahead of the fourth Ashes Test.

The current number three in the batting order hasn’t made a score over 40 in three Tests, averaging just 20.3.

Chappell told Macquarie Sports Radio he wants to see selectors back opener batsman Marcus Harris in but would drop Khawaja for the penultimate Test of the Ashes series.

“It would be unfair on Harris to give him one Test on the top and then punt him again,” he said on Macquarie Sports Radio.

“I’d go back a step further, I thought he was a unlucky to miss out in the first Test.

“You’ve got to play Labuschagne and you’ve got to bat him at three.

“I’d leave Khawaja out for the fourth Test.”

(Image: Gareth Copley/Getty Images)