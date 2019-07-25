The BBL fixture is out: “It’s too many games!”

The Big Bash League have released their fixture for the 2019-20 series over Summer, reducing the length of the season by two weeks.

The series remains as a 56 game home and away season, but will now go for 41 days instead of 54. The decision comes after the tournament was heavily criticised last year for it’s length.

“It was a punchline, a full on punchline,” Macquarie Sports Radio Drive host Mark Allen said of last years season, who believes that 41 days is still too long.

“It’s too many games. For the Australian summer it just doesn’t work.”

Co-host David Schwarz agreed that the season should be shorter.

“I think it goes far too long. I don’t mind it being that many games, but do a double header every day so you get through them,” Schwarz said.

“It’s a lot of cricket. It loses a bit of punch.

“They need to condense it. They need to get the good players.”

Click PLAY below to hear the conversation