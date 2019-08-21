The best of the Baggy Green

Martin Lenehan has covered cricket in radio and in print for 25 years and it’s fair to say he’s seen a lot of great Aussie cricketer wearing the Baggy Green.

His new book ‘Baggy Green Legends’ pays tribute in words and images to the best players to ever represent Australia at Test level from Mark Taylor, Allan Border, Colin Miller to Ellyse Perry and Megan Schutt.

Lenehan’s book touches on the history, the evolutions, and the traditions of the baggy green cap, and even that time former Prime Minister John Howard wore Mark Taylor’s.

Baggy Green Legends is available online and in all good bookstores.