The best roughies this weekend: Nat’s Nags

With the Spring Carnival upon us, the attention of the sporting world turns to the racetrack.

Nat Wallace has become known for his segment Nat’s Nags on Macquarie Sports Radio where he finds some value by tipping some horses he thinks are longer odds than they should be.

So for the incredible day of racing involving The Everest and Caulfield Cup, here are the runners Nat thinks are worth having a few each way on:

RANDWICK – Race 4, Number 6 – Aesop’s Fable

“This filly’s flying. She’s won her past three and this is her hardest test to date but the improvement she’s made in those three runs has been sensational,” Wallace said.

“She’s about $26 in most markets. Last start at Wyong she reeled off some very good sectionals. I thought her last 200 metres was very good.

“I think she might be going better than it appears on paper.”

RANDWICK – Race 5, Number 6 – Tarbert

Nat thinks Victorem is a deserved favourite for this race (The Kosciuszko), but at around $2 there’s no value there.

So in the spirit of finding a decent horse at long-odds he’s liking Tarbert.

“Tarbert is going to go back and run on really well,” Wallace said.

“It’s the forgotten horse in the field.

“At $41 it’s the wrong price”.

CAULFIELD CUP – Race 9, Number 15 – Brimham Rocks

“There’s a shower or two forecast [in Melbourne] tonight,” Wallace said.

“If the track doesn’t get too wet and remains dry he’ll jump out of the ground.

“He’s going to be 50-1, so a few dollars each way”.

As always, gamble responsibly.